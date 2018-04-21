Mancini (knee) underwent X-rays following Friday's win over the Indians and may require stitches, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mancini exited in the 8th inning of Friday's game after colliding with the wall on a sliding catch attempt down the left-field line. Overall it doesn't seem to be an overly serious injury as the 26-year-old was able to walk off the field, but Craig Gentry seems the likely candidate to take over in left field while Mancini continues to be evaluated.