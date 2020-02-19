Play

Mancini (illness) was a full participant during Wednesday's full-squad workout, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Mancini was idle the past two days of camp while battling the ailment, but he's apparently feeling healthy again. The Orioles open their Grapefruit League slate Saturday, so Mancini should be ready to make his spring debut that day or soon after.

More News
Our Latest Stories