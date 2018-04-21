Mancini (knee) underwent an MRI on Saturday and the results came back negative, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mancini has undergone an MRI and X-ray since colliding with the wall in left field Friday night, both confirming he has avoided any structural damage. The 26-year-old's swollen knee will continue to be evaluated, but he seems unlikely to return prior to Wednesday's series opener against Tampa Bay.