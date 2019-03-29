Orioles' Trey Mancini: Multi-hit performance in opener
Mancini went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Yankees.
Mancini slugged a double to center field in the sixth inning to drive home a run, but New York would come away with the victory on Opening Day. The 27-year-old manned the cleanup spot for the Orioles in the first game of the season, a role he figures to remain in after launching 24 homers over 156 matchups a year ago.
