The Orioles are not expected to order any follow-up tests on Mancini's elbow after he was hit by a pitch Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The news has been positive since Mancini exited Thursday's contest early on, as X-rays returned negative and he is reportedly only dealing with a bruise. Even so, manager Brandon Hyde remained non-committal on Mancini's status going forward, and he will be re-evaluated Friday.