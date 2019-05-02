Mancini is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Mancini returned to action for Game 1 after missing a few days after being hit by a pitch on his right hand, and went 0-for-4 with one walk and one run scored. Anthony Santander will start in right field and bat sixth in his absence.