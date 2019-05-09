Mancini went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles and an RBI in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Red Sox in 12 innings.

Mancini nearly added a walkoff home run to his ledger in the bottom of the 11th inning, but Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley reached over the seven-foot wall to reel in the flyball. The two doubles were at least a nice consolation prize and boosted his total to 13 for the season, good for sixth in the majors.