Orioles' Trey Mancini: Notches two doubles
Mancini went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles and an RBI in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Red Sox in 12 innings.
Mancini nearly added a walkoff home run to his ledger in the bottom of the 11th inning, but Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley reached over the seven-foot wall to reel in the flyball. The two doubles were at least a nice consolation prize and boosted his total to 13 for the season, good for sixth in the majors.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy or Sell edition
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we break down interesting pitching performances from...
-
Waivers: Peacock, Woodruff stand out
So after all the worry, Chris Sale is just fine, plus three pitchers and a slugger to add,...
-
Prospects: Alvarez getting close?
Yordan Alvarez may be entering the Astros' plans. Should Zac Gallen be entering yours? Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...