Mancini said Tuesday that he's out of the lineup for the Orioles' game in Toronto due to a right hand injury, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. "I don't want to put a day or a timetable on [rejoining the lineup], but I'm hoping in the next two or three days," said Mancini, who doesn't expect to require a stint on the 10-day injured list.

Mancini relayed that he's dealing with swelling on both sides of his hand after being hit by a pitch in Monday's 11-1 loss in the series opener. Since preliminary X-rays revealed no structural damage to his hand, Mancini is hopeful he'll be ready to go by the end of the week, but his return will be contingent on the swelling subsiding. If Mancini needs more time than expected to shake off the injury, it could prolong prospect Kyle Stowers' stay on the big-league roster.