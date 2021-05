Mancini went 1-for-2 with a double, three walks, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Yankees.

The 29-year-old delivered a go-ahead RBI double in the fourth inning. He's been solid in May, reaching base safely in 12 of 14 games. He's gone 16-for-55 (.291) with two home runs, 15 RBI and seven runs scored in that span. Mancini is slashing .257/.321/.454 with seven homers, 32 RBI, 19 runs scored and nine doubles as the everyday No. 3 hitter.