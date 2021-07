Mancini went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Monday's 6-1 win over the Rays.

The 29-year-old hasn't missed a beat since the All-Star break, going 5-for-17 (.294) over the first four games of the second half. On the season, Mancini is slashing .258/.333/.457 with 16 homers and 57 RBI through 90 contests.