Mancini went 1-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Athletics.

Mancini has gotten on base multiple times in three straight games, going 3-for-9 with three walks and a run scored in that span. The 30-year-old is slashing .243/.310/.324 through 38 appearances, and he's added three doubles in nine contests. He'll continue to hit in the heart of the Orioles' order, but the team's inability to produce much offense with runners in scoring position has been a factor in his lack of RBI and runs so far.