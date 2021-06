Mancini is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 29-year-old has struggled at the plate recently, hitting .143 with just three RBI in his last 42 at-bats. He has also struck out 15 times and walked just once during that span. Anthony Santander gets the start at designated hitter and bats cleanup Tuesday.