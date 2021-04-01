Mancini and the Orioles won't play the Red Sox on Thursday after their Opening Day game was postponed due to rain, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
The two teams are now scheduled to play their season opener Friday, which was initially set to be an off day for both sides.
