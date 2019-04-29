Mancini (hand) is not in the lineup Monday against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Mancini is out of the starting lineup for a second straight game after getting hit by a pitch in the hand over the weekend, though he isn't expected to require an IL stint after X-rays came back clean. Dwight Smith, Joey Rickard and Hanser Alberto are starting from left to right in Baltimore's outfield in his absence.