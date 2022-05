Mancini (ribs) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mancini sat out Saturday's contest due to soreness in his ribs, and he'll remain on the bench for the series finale. Manager Brandon Hyde said previously he expected the slugger back in the lineup Sunday, but the 30-year-old will instead receive another day off. Ryan Mountcastle will shift to designated hitter with Tyler Nevin starting at first base.