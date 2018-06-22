Orioles' Trey Mancini: Out of lineup Friday
Mancini (neck) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Braves.
Mancini was unavailable for Thursday's game with neck stiffness but manager Buck Showalter indicated he expected Mancini to be in the lineup Friday. Chris Davis will instead return to the lineup at first base with Craig Gentry drawing the starting in left field. Mancini hopes to be available off the bench Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports, but he should still be considered day-to-day.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...