Mancini (neck) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Braves.

Mancini was unavailable for Thursday's game with neck stiffness but manager Buck Showalter indicated he expected Mancini to be in the lineup Friday. Chris Davis will instead return to the lineup at first base with Craig Gentry drawing the starting in left field. Mancini hopes to be available off the bench Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports, but he should still be considered day-to-day.