Mancini (elbow) is not in the lineup Thursday against the Mariners, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Mancini will head to the bench Thursday's series opener as he continues to nurse a left elbow contusion he picked up after getting hit by a pitch Wednesday. Fortunately, X-rays came back negative and Mancini believes he'll be able to rejoin the lineup over the weekend, per Joe Trezza of MLB.com. For now, Dwight Smith, Keon Broxton and Anthony Santander are holding down Baltimore's outfield.