Orioles' Trey Mancini: Out of Sunday's lineup
Mancini (finger) is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's spring game against the Tigers, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Mancini exited Saturday's game against the Red Sox with a sore pinky finger, so it's not surprising to see him out of the lineup the following day. The 26-year-old may take a couple days to heal up while Austin Hays gets the look in left field Sunday for the Orioles.
