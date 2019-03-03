Mancini (finger) is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's spring game against the Tigers, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Mancini exited Saturday's game against the Red Sox with a sore pinky finger, so it's not surprising to see him out of the lineup the following day. The 26-year-old may take a couple days to heal up while Austin Hays gets the look in left field Sunday for the Orioles.