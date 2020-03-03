Orioles' Trey Mancini: Out two more days
Mancini (illness) won't be available for the Orioles' Grapefruit League road games Tuesday versus the Nationals and Wednesday versus the Marlins, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Mancini is still trying to shake the flu and will stay back at the Orioles' spring home in Sarasota while Baltimore heads to the East Coast of Florida for the next two days. It's unclear if Mancini will be ready to re-enter the lineup when the Orioles host the Twins on Thursday, but the club hasn't suggested that the ailment is anything that will keep the slugger out long term.
