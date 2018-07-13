Mancini 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Philadelphia.

Mancini's seventh-inning blast chased Phillies start Nick Pivetta, but it wasn't enough as his team couldn't get much else going at the plate. He's just 3-for-29 (.103) in July, but on the bright side, two of those hits are long balls, bringing him to 12 on the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories