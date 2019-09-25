Mancini went 5-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs in an 11-4 victory against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

His five hits Tuesday set a new season high and raised his average seven points, which is quite incredible considering the large sample at this point in the season. Mancini already has set new career highs with 34 home runs, 94 RBI and 103 runs this season, and now he has a shot to set a new high-water mark in average. He's slashing .293/.363/.537 in 661 plate appearances during 2019.