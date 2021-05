Mancini went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 3-2 loss at Minnesota.

Baltimore's offense struggled to find much success Wednesday, and Mancini delivered two extra-base hits and scored both his team's runs. The 29-year-old has a .278/.349/.524 slash line with 11 homers, 13 doubles, 42 RBI and 30 runs through 49 games in 2021.