Mancini, who missed the entire 2019 season after being diagnosed with colon cancer, said Wednesday that his most recent bloodwork showed no tumor DNA, putting him on track to return to full activities during spring training, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

While speaking to the media, Mancini noted that he's been working out five days a week and taking light batting practice so far during the offseason. Mancini should gradually ramp up his activity as spring training nears, and assuming he continues to receive good news in his follow-up tests, he'll be ready to go in full capacity. The 28-year-old noted that the Orioles haven't told him whether they envision him being someone who can contribute regularly at first base or in the corner outfield in 2021, but Mancini should at least have a clear path to everyday at-bats at designated hitter if the club prefers to limit his usage on defense.