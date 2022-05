Mancini went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 6-1 win over the Royals.

Mancini knocked in Jorge Mateo with a single and scored on a wild pitch during the Orioles' six-run fifth inning. This was Mancini's fifth multi-hit effort in his last eight games, a surge that's lifted his season slash line to .280/.321/.350 in 109 plate appearances. He's added a home run, 10 RBI, nine runs scored and four doubles while playing in a near-everyday role when healthy.