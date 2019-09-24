Mancini (leg) went 2-for-6 with two walks Monday in the Orioles' 11-10 loss to the Blue Jays in 15 innings.

After a one-game absence due to leg soreness, Mancini checked back into the lineup for the series opener and looked like his normal self. The Orioles could take extra precaution with Mancini and hold him out Tuesday following the marathon game, but he doesn't look like the minor leg issue will result in him being shut down for the season.