Mancini went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, a walk and a run scored in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader to the Yankees.

Mancini was one of the few bright spots for the Orioles during the second half of Saturday's twin bill, accounting for three of the team's seven hits and its only run. The 26-year-old has cooled off after a hot start to the month, hitting just .226 with two extra-base hits over his last eight games.