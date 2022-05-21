Mancini went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Friday's 8-6 extra-innings win over the Rays.

Mancini is heating up at the plate, going 7-for-17 (.412) in his last four games. Both of his hits Friday were singles, and he was removed for pinch runner Ryan McKenna in the 10th inning. Mancini is slashing .298/.357/.397 with three home runs, 15 RBI, 13 runs scored and five doubles through 37 contests. He'll often serve as the designated hitter, though he's also split time at first base with Tyler Nevin while Ryan Mountcastle (wrist/forearm) is out of action. Mountcastle is expected to return Saturday, but that's unlikely to have much of an impact on Mancini's playing time going forward.