Mancini is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mancini struck out three times Saturday and has four hits in 24 at-bats over the last six games, so he'll be given a mental break from the daily grind and take a seat in the series finale. Jace Peterson will pick up in the start in left field in Mancini's place.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories