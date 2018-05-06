Orioles' Trey Mancini: Receives Sunday off
Mancini is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Mancini struck out three times Saturday and has four hits in 24 at-bats over the last six games, so he'll be given a mental break from the daily grind and take a seat in the series finale. Jace Peterson will pick up in the start in left field in Mancini's place.
