Mancini went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Rangers.

Mancini took Eddie Butler deep in the ninth inning to record his 15th home run of the season while also notching his fourth multi-hit effort in his last 10 starts. Though he has had a disappointing campaign, Mancini now has three home runs, seven RBI and seven runs scored in 49 at-bats since the All-Star break.

