Orioles' Trey Mancini: Registers 16th homer
Mancini went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two walks Sunday against Boston.
Mancini belted a solo homer in the 10th inning, his third home run over the last five contests. The 27-year-old has been tearing it up at the plate through the first half of the 2019 campaign, piecing together a .310/.365/.571 slash line with 16 homers and 35 RBI through 68 contests.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...