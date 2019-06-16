Mancini went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two walks Sunday against Boston.

Mancini belted a solo homer in the 10th inning, his third home run over the last five contests. The 27-year-old has been tearing it up at the plate through the first half of the 2019 campaign, piecing together a .310/.365/.571 slash line with 16 homers and 35 RBI through 68 contests.

