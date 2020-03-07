Play

Mancini (illness) remains day-to-day, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mancini continues to sit out since leaving Monday's game against the Rays with the illness. It's not clear when the slugger will be able to rejoin the Orioles lineup, but as long as he's able to resume playing in the near future, he should stay on track to be slotted in the middle of the order on Opening Day.

