Orioles' Trey Mancini: Remains out Friday
Mancini (elbow) isn't in Friday's lineup against the Mariners, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Mancini is in line to miss his second game after getting drilled by a pitch on his left elbow during Wednesday's matchup. There's been no word on whether he'll be available to pinch hit Friday evening, though the Orioles are optimistic that he'll be able to return at some point over the weekend.
