Mancini (neck) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Mancini will stay on the bench for a third straight game due to neck stiffness, though he was able to serve as a pinch hitter during Friday's 15-inning outing. He will likely be available again off the bench, but it looks like manager Buck Showalter would like to keep him out of the game if possible. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Sunday's series finale.