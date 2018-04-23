Mancini (knee) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Indians, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

As expected, Mancini will remain sidelined for a third consecutive game as he continues to nurse a sore right knee. The 26-year-old said his knee was feeling much better Sunday, so while he remains without a timetable for his return, he's trending in the right direction. In the meantime, Craig Gentry will pick up another start in left field in Mancini's stead.

