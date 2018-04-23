Orioles' Trey Mancini: Remains sidelined Monday
Mancini (knee) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Indians, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
As expected, Mancini will remain sidelined for a third consecutive game as he continues to nurse a sore right knee. The 26-year-old said his knee was feeling much better Sunday, so while he remains without a timetable for his return, he's trending in the right direction. In the meantime, Craig Gentry will pick up another start in left field in Mancini's stead.
More News
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...