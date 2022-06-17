Mancini (hand) is starting at first base and batting second Friday against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The 30-year-old has been sidelined since being struck on the right hand by a pitch Monday, but he'll be back on the field for Friday's series opener versus Tampa Bay. The fact Mancini is playing the field and not just serving as the designated hitter further indicates that he's fully recovered from the injury. He's 3-for-23 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored across his past seven contests.