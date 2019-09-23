Mancini (leg) is back in the lineup Monday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Leg soreness kept Mancini out of Sunday's game, but he's back batting third as the designated hitter Monday. He has a hit in each of his last nine games, hitting .425 with four homers nad 16 RBI over that stretch.

