Mancini went 1-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and two runs Sunday in the Orioles' 13-7 loss to the Red Sox.

Mancini's two-run single in the third inning gave the Orioles a 5-0 lead, but the Baltimore pitching staff couldn't maintain that advantage. The Orioles are trending toward another 100-loss campaign, but the team's ongoing struggles are through no fault of Mancini, who sports an .894 OPS in August.