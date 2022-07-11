Mancini went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI in Sunday's 9-5 win over the Angels.

Mancini has built his hitting streak to nine games, and if not for going 0-for-1 while coming off the bench in a 3-2 loss to the Twins on July 1, his streak would be at 17 games. Though he hasn't been a premium source of counting stats between the two streaks -- he has two home runs, 10 RBI and seven runs over his last 18 contests -- Mancini's .288 average over that stretch has made him a useful piece for fantasy managers.