Mancini (hand) remains out of the lineup as expected Thursday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mancini hasn't played since getting hit by a pitch in his right hand in Monday's series opener. He said Wednesday that he was still two or three days away from a return to the lineup, so it's unsurprising to see him on the bench here. Adley Rutschman will rest his legs in Mancini's usual designated hitter spot, with Robinson Chirinos starting behind the plate.