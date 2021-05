Mancini (elbow) will sit for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mancini bruised his elbow after getting hit by a pitch Thursday. He was expected to sit Friday, but that game wound up getting postponed. Whether or not he's out all day Saturday or if he'll be back for the nightcap remains to be seen. Tyler Nevin is again scheduled to make his big-league debut at first base in his absence.