Mancini (knee) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Mancini received positive news Saturday when an MRI on his right knee returned negative, but he'll nonetheless hit the bench for the second day in a row while he continues to deal with some stiffness. It's not expected that Mancini will be available until at least Tuesday, so Craig Gentry should see more run in left field until Mancini is ready to go.