Mancini is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The 27-year-old will get a night off following an 0-for-4, two-strikeout showing Friday. Mancini has hit 12 home runs since the All-Star break, but his batting average and OBP are down to .227 and .320, respectively, since the intermission (.291, .351 in the first half). DJ Stewart will take over in right field Saturday, with Chris Davis manning first.