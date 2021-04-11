Mancini went 1-for-5 with a home run in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Red Sox.
Mancini's home run was a major highlight Saturday, as it was his first bomb since Sept. 28, 2019, and his first since beating stage three colon cancer. The solo shot was also the first of back-to-back first-inning home runs off Garrett Richards. Mancini has struck out in 13 of his 36 plate appearances, but that could just be a sign of rust from missing last season.
