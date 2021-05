Mancini went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in the 6-0 win Wednesday against the Mariners.

Mancini doubled the Orioles' lead in the eighth inning, going deep off Aaron Fletcher for his sixth home run of the season. In addition, the outfielder drew a walk for the first time in eight games and didn't strike out for the first time in six games. He is slashing .252/.308/.445 with 25 RBI in 130 plate appearances.