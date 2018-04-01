Mancini has gone 1-for-9 (.111) with two walks over the Orioles' first three games of the season.

Mancini had his second straight hitless outing Sunday, as he went 0-for-3 in a shutout loss to the Twins. Mancini is a versatile defensive option and can play first base or in the outfield, so he'll have plenty of time to find the form that hit .293 with an .826 OPS during his rookie campaign in 2017.