Orioles' Trey Mancini: Slow start to 2018 seaosn
Mancini has gone 1-for-9 (.111) with two walks over the Orioles' first three games of the season.
Mancini had his second straight hitless outing Sunday, as he went 0-for-3 in a shutout loss to the Twins. Mancini is a versatile defensive option and can play first base or in the outfield, so he'll have plenty of time to find the form that hit .293 with an .826 OPS during his rookie campaign in 2017.
More News
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Heads into spring as starting LF•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Collects 77th RBI Sunday vs. Yanks•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Enjoys strong night vs. Blue Jays•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Hits solo shot in win•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Hits three-run shot in win over Athletics•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Adjusting as scouting report grows•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...