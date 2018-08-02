Mancini went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-5 victory over the Yankees.

Mancini delivered an RBI single to center field in the second inning, and he followed it up with a solo homer in the third to pad the lead. Although he's a career .267 hitter, Mancini is batting just .231 with 14 homers and 31 RBI through 102 games this season. Despite his struggles at the dish, he should continue to draw starts in the outfield moving forward.