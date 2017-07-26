Mancini went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Rays.

The rookie's had a little trouble building any momentum at the plate since the All-Star break, hitting only .256 (11-or-43) in 12 games, but Mancini's still supplied two homers and nine RBI during that stretch. With 16 homers and an .879 OPS on the year, he'd be firmly in contention for the AL Rookie of the Year Award were it not for Aaron Judge.