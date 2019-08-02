Mancini went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Blue Jays.

With his team down by eight runs in the eighth inning, Mancini offered a brief moment of resistance, powering a 395-foot blast to right center field. It was his 25th home run of the season, surpassing the total he hit each of the last two campaigns to establish a new career high. The 27-year-old has been one of the few bright spots in a frustrating season for Baltimore, leading the team in hits (113), doubles (24), total bases (216), slugging percentage (.539) and OPS (.882) while tying for the lead with 70 runs scored and the aforementioned 25 homers.

