Orioles' Trey Mancini: Slugs 27th homer
Mancini went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 14-2 loss to the Yankees.
Mancini's 27th home run of the season was the only resistance the Orioles put up against James Paxton, who otherwise cruised through 6.2 innings while allowing only five other baserunners in the start. After being denied his first All-Star Game bid, Mancini has responded well to the slight by submitting an .898 OPS through his first 24 second-half contests.
