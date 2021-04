Mancini went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI on Thursday against the Yankees.

Mancini took Jordan Montgomery deep in the sixth inning to record his fifth home run of the season. It was his first long ball since April 20, though he logged at least one hit in five of those seven contests. For the season, Mancini is now hitting .247/.311/.462 across 103 plate appearances.